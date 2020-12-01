Comments
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 40-year-old man was shot on his front porch in Kensington. Police say the shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Albright Street.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
So far, no arrests in this case.
