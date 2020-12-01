BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) — There’s a warning for women to be on alert in our area. Police say they’re looking for a man and his car after an attempted robbery in Bala Cynwyd, Montgomery County. Detectives believe the masked man is connected to two attempted abductions in Cherry Hill, Camden County.

Police are urging the community to stay vigilant. They’re reminding residents to keep their heads up and be aware of their surroundings as they can continue to search for this suspect.

Police in two different states have joined forces to track down this man.

“We’re definitely more alert and aware of our surroundings,” one woman said.

According to Lower Merion police, the robbery attempt happened on Nov. 4, just before 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect followed a woman into an elevator at the Royal Athena Apartment Complex in Bala Cynwyd and pressed a handgun into the victim’s back and said “you know what this is.”

The victim was able to get away but so was the suspect in a black Nissan Altima.

Police say the suspect was carrying a roll of duct tape during the incident, which has left residents concerned.

“This area is like kind of gated but I mean anybody can kind of wander back here if you choose. But you don’t know it’s back here unless you know somebody who lives here,” one woman said.

Cherry Hill police say the same man attempted to kidnap two women on Nov. 14 and again on Nov. 20. Police described the altercation from Nov. 20.

“Once on the elevator, the actor produced a handgun, pushed her off the elevator or got her off the elevator through the parking garage to an awaiting vehicle, which we described as a dark-colored sedan. The trunk was popped, the assailant said ‘Get in or I’ll kill you,’ at which point the victim fought and was able to free herself and get back into the interior of the building,” Cherry Hill Police Lt. John Ostermueller said.

As police continue to search for the suspect, residents say they’re on high alert.

Police need your help tracking down the suspect. If you see something, say something. Call police if you have any information that could help.

