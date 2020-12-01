CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Emily Weinman, Local, Wildwood news

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A settlement has been reached in a beach confrontation from Memorial Day weekend in 2018 that was caught on video. Emily Weinman of Kensington is getting $325,000 from the City of Wildwood.

She says the seasonal officers assaulted her during a confrontation over some alcohol on the beach.

Weinman was 20 years old at the time.

The officers say she kicked them during the dispute.

Weinman pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

The officers were not charged.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philabundance Scammed Out Of Nearly $1 Million During Cyberattack

Houston Police Investigating After Alexis Sharkey, Pennsylvania Native And Instagram Influencer, Found Naked, Dead On Side Of Road

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Hears Bill Cosby’s Appeal On Sexual Assault Conviction

Comments