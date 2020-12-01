WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A settlement has been reached in a beach confrontation from Memorial Day weekend in 2018 that was caught on video. Emily Weinman of Kensington is getting $325,000 from the City of Wildwood.
She says the seasonal officers assaulted her during a confrontation over some alcohol on the beach.
Weinman was 20 years old at the time.
The officers say she kicked them during the dispute.
Weinman pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
The officers were not charged.
