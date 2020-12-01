PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Once again, Monday night was another disappointing loss from the Eagles. Is time running out for the Birds and Doug Pederson?

This season, the Eagles have the sixth-worst record in football. They’re 3-7-1 and getting worse.

The Eagles are a broken team moving with no direction.

The Eagles lost to the Seahawks last night and they didn’t pick up a single first down on their first five drives. They only gained 250 yards against literally the worst defense in football — a team that allows 435 yards per game.

They’ve now lost three straight and on Tuesday, Pederson was asked if he’s received a vote of confidence from owner Jeffrey Lurie.

“I haven’t been reassured one way or the other, no. I’ve been around this league for a long time — 25 years, I believe, as a player and a coach — and we’re always based on and we’re evaluated on our performance. And right now, that’s obviously not my concern, as far as that decision goes. That’s out of my hands but what’s in my hands, and in my control, is getting the team prepared and ready for Green Bay,” Pederson said.

Pederson also talked about the possibility of giving up play-calling duties to try and spark the offense.

“I take pride in play-calling. I look at everything and I’ve gotta take everything into consideration and if I feel like I get stuck or in a rut, I definitely would consider giving that up. It’s definitely on the table, I wouldn’t say it’s off the table but that’s also part of sparking the offense and maybe seeing the offense through somebody else’s eyes,” Pederson said.

Last night, the Eagles had 12 called runs and 53 called passes.

On Sunday, the Eagles visit Aaron Rodgers and the 8-3 Green Bay Packers.

