DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney hinted Tuesday he could be taking more action against COVID-19 in Delaware. He is concerned about the rising cases in the First State.
“We have some big decisions to make this week as we assess the data, as we look at the areas in our society where the transmission is taking place. We heard another update from Operation Warp Speed,” Carney said. “We heard another update from Operation Warp Speed on the progress of the vaccine is making for COVID-19. That’s the good news, the cavalry is on its way, it’s just over the horizon. The bad news is we’re seeing a significant increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.”
Over the last seven days, Delaware is averaging almost 524 new cases per day.
