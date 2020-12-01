CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old woman was found dead after flames broke out at an apartment in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Police and fire crews responded to the 5200 block of Chester Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for a fire and report of people trapped inside.

The victim was found inside the apartment’s bedroom.

She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The fire remains under investigation.

