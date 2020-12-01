Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old woman was found dead after flames broke out at an apartment in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Police and fire crews responded to the 5200 block of Chester Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday for a fire and report of people trapped inside.
The victim was found inside the apartment’s bedroom.
She was pronounced dead shortly after.
The fire remains under investigation.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Police: 5 Teens Beat Woman Unconscious, Steal Car In North Philadelphia
Wife Finds Man Shot Dead In Wissinoming Garage, Philly Police Say
Customer Shoots, Kills Suspected Robber At Northeast Philadelphia WingStop Restaurant, Police Say
You must log in to post a comment.