PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia area is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Monday. Heavy downpours have made it tough for drivers all day.
This was the scene on North Dupont Highway in New Castle County, Delaware. Flooding remains a concern this evening as rain and heavy winds swept through the Delaware Valley.
The storms left downed trees across the area, including these two giant pine trees in Phoenixville, Chester County.
Eyewitness News caught up with the homeowner, who said he got a phone call from his neighbor.
“I hate to tell you this but two trees came down in front of your house — big trees,” Sonny Metz said. “And I just came by and looked at them and wow. It just nicked the gutter. Very lucky, nobody got hurt. It didn’t come across the road, it didn’t come across the driveway, it just landed on the lawn.”
