Police: 19-Year-Old Man Critically Injured After Shot Multiple Times Outside Hoagie Shop In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man critically injured in the city’s Olney section. Police say they found the man shot multiple times outside of a hoagie shop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue, around 11 p.m. Sunday.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
There’s no word on what led to the shooting and no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Pennsylvania State Senator Gets Positive COVID-19 Test At President Donald Trump Meeting: AP Source
Delaware National Guard Corporal, Maryland Man Identified As Two Killed In I-95 Multi-Vehicle Crash
President-Elect Joe Biden Fractures Foot While Playing With His Dog Major, To Wear A Boot
You must log in to post a comment.