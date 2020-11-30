Police: 19-Year-Old Man Critically Injured After Shot Multiple Times Outside Hoagie Shop In Olney

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man critically injured in the city’s Olney section. Police say they found the man shot multiple times outside of a hoagie shop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on what led to the shooting and no arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

