PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-year-old was injured in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Monday morning. Shots were fired on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue, just after 10 a.m.
Police say the 16-year-old was shot once in the right ankle.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and upper arm and a 20-year-old man was shot twice in the lower back.
All three victims were taken to Temple Hospital and are in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
