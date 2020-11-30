PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday night, Philadelphia leaders launched their community engagement series on police reform. The first session of the virtual discussion was called “cicle of truths.”
Tonight was about listening and sharing.
Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were part of the discussion.
“The more that we acknowledge, ‘Hey there’s some stuff we need to work through but we all have a part in this,’ instead of using our time to dwell on what someone else isn’t doing. If we take the time to recognize that the more we do this and point fingers, we’re not getting anything done, I think the better off we’ll be,” Commissioner Outlaw said.
The community engagement series was organized in the wake of the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.
