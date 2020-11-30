WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch Issued For Southeastern Pa., South Jersey & Delaware Until 7 P.M.
By Pat Gallen
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two birds flying in opposite directions meet tonight as the Eagles try to avoid their third-straight loss. The first-place Seahawks are pumped because their next three opponents have a combined seven wins.

For more on this Monday night matchup, watch Pat Gallen’s 3 To See.

The Seahawks have a 30-year win streak over the Eagles in Philadelphia. They haven’t lost here since 1989.

Watch the full video for Gallen’s 3 To See.

