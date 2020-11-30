CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
OAKFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lower Southampton Township are searching for an elderly woman who went missing over the weekend. Patricia Calcavecchia, 86, was last seen on Park Avenue in Oakford on Saturday night.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, dark-colored pants, a white knit hat, and slippers.

Police say Calcavecchia may seem confused.

If you see her or have any information, call 911 or call police at 215-357-1234.

