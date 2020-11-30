PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. In this year like no other, those in need and those who help them can sure use your help.

It’s that time of the year again and nonprofit organizations tell Eyewitness News that they really need your help this Giving Tuesday, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

After Thanksgiving, there’s a host of shopping holidays but there’s also an opportunity to give.

“I do believe people want the opportunity to give. It makes them feel good,” said Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders from the Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army.

Giving Tuesday follows Cyber Monday every year but this year nonprofit organizations say the need is great.

It’s a sign of the holiday season but December 2020 won’t look like years past.

The Salvation Army says their volunteers have decreased significantly and some businesses have requested not to participate in this year’s campaign.

“We can understand why you don’t want it too crowded at the exits. We also have less people, less volunteers who are willing to go out there and stand, they’re a little nervous,” Cowen-Zanders said.

But you can still donate to the Salvation Army — even if it’s not in person.

“Give virtually. You can do Apple or Google Pay. You can even say to your Amazon Alexa, you can say ‘Alexa donate to the Salvation Army.’ That’s just so amazing to me that you can do that,” said Cowen-Zanders.

Share Food Program is the largest distribution center in the Philadelphia region and they’re also hoping people find it in their hearts to give this holiday season.

“We’ve gone from distributing to about 700,000 people a year to over 1 million people a month,” said Kristin Klide-Hall, the assistant chief program officer of the Share Food Program.

Tuesday, volunteers will be packing food for the senior program and if you’re not able to give financially this time around, you can always be giving with your time.

“We definitely need volunteers through this time, especially since the numbers from COVID are starting to pick up. We are going to have a lot more people to feed so we need volunteers to help with that,” Klide-Hall said.

For more information on how you can volunteer or donate, click here.

