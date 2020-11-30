NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have named the president of Delaware State University the chief executive officer of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Tony Allen will lead the four-member committee that will organize the activities surrounding the presidential inauguration.
The inauguration will be on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.
“As the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden alongside Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to be elected Vice President of the United States, will work hard for all Americans and lead us towards our nation’s highest calling – ‘a more perfect union,’” Dr. Allen said. “This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe.”
Dr. Allen has known the Bidens for 25 years. He spent four years as a special assistant and speechwriter for Biden while he was a senator in the late 1900s.
The other three members of the committee are Maju Varghese, Erin Wilson, and Nevada Sen. Yvanna Cancela.
