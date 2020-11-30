PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millions of people are going online to cross items off of their holiday list. Many local small businesses are offering up Cyber Monday deals of their own.

With the pandemic, businesses are having to push more online sales in order to stay open and stay safe.

Ali’s Wagon has been in Fairmount for 14 years, offering unique gifts, housewares, baby items and toys.

Owner Jessie Menken says it became the community space she envisioned until COVID-19 hit. The shop is now limiting in-store customers to one household at a time and by appointment only.

“It feels like our first year all over again. Everything’s different,” Menken said.

An online shop had been in the works pre-pandemic but was accelerated out of necessity. Now online sales are helping to keep the business afloat.

With code “20FOR2020,” aliswagon.com is offering 20% off all purchases for Cyber Monday.

”It’s a win-win. It’s definitely good for our customers but for us, we need those sales. Even a discounted sale for us is still, this year, way better than no sale at all,” said Menken.

Over on South Street, curated menswear boutique P’s & Q’s is known for its in-store shopping experience and personalized service.

The shop is working to recreate that same feel online and has seen those sales double during the pandemic.

”That’s like the one blessing from all of this is that we’ve seen growth through our online presence throughout this entire thing,” said the store’s manager, Francis Young.

As a thank you to its loyal customers, psandqs.com is offering 35% off everything with code “CYBER20.”

”We tried to encourage people to just wait for Cyber Monday and try to be safe, so then that way, people could feel safe and stay at home and still be able to shop and support us,” Young said.

You have to be quick to take advantage of these discounts. Shoppers have until midnight to shop these local businesses and also feel great about supporting your community.

