HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is reporting more than 4,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as 32 new deaths. Officials are also concerned about the rising rate of hospitalizations in the commonwealth.
“We have reached today a concerning milestone in our battle against COVID-19. We now have 4,405 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. this morning. This has clearly surpassed our highest numbers in hospitalizations from the spring,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during a Monday press conference.
Dr. Levine says the statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is currently running at nearly 12%.
