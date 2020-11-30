NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Gathering together in large groups is not something anyone should be doing right now, but photos circulating online appeared to show a crowded mall food court over the weekend. In response, Delaware state health officials announced new COVID-19 restrictions at mall food courts.

Mall food courts in Delaware are now limited to just 100 seats after photos went viral from Black Friday appearing to show crowds of people at the Christiana Mall food court.

“People are sitting shoulder to shoulder, no masks, congregating,” said Carrie Leisham, CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association.

“It’s a little scary,” Roberta Foster, of Magnolia, said.

Many were appalled to see what looks like people packed into the food court at the Christiana Mall on Black Friday.

“I was absolutely shocked to see the crowds,” Leisham said.

Leisham was shopping with her daughter at the time and took the photos. The Delaware Restaurant Association CEO argues restaurants are being held to a different standard than malls.

“We’re really dying in our industry, and a slow death, by asking to operate at 30% capacity,” she said.

Malls have a 60% capacity limit in Delaware. Christiana Mall general manager Steve Chambliss said in a statement the mall was in compliance with state COVID rules Friday.

“We listened to the concerns from our community and at the direction of the Department of Health, have reduced the number of tables within the space,” Chambliss said.

Still, some shoppers say they have no problem with the photos taken at the food court.

“Everything needs to open up,” said Noel Daniels, of Wilmington.

“As long as your social distancing, that’s fine, but everything needs to open up,” Adam Daniels, of Wilmington, said.

Others believe, though, COVID restrictions are necessary for everybody’s health.

“Until somebody you know gets really sick or dies, it doesn’t hit home,” Foster said.

The Delaware Division of Public Health confirms the mall was technically following state COVID rules, but because of the photos, health officials are now limiting the number of seats in mall food courts to 100 until further notice.

