PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No matter where you shop this holiday season, a new poll says half of Americans are putting their pets on their gift lists. The new National Confidence poll by SunTrust Bank says people are planning to spend an average of $137 on their furry friends.
Dogs are expected to get more under the tree than cats though.
New treats and toys are the most popular gifts.
