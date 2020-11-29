Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was rushed to the hospital, after crashing her car into a house in West Philadelphia. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, at Haverford Avenue and Brooklyn Street.
The front of the house was badly damaged.
It’s unclear whether anyone was inside of the home at the time.
There is no word on the driver’s condition.
