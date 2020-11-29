PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 35-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot twice in North Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened around 7:39 a.m. Sunday along the 1300 block of West Seltzer Street.
Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and stomach area. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Funeral To Be Held For 12-Year-Old Sadeek Clark-Harrison Who Was Shot, Killed While Answering Front Door In Frankford
Delaware National Guard Corporal, Maryland Man Identified As Two Killed In I-95 Multi-Vehicle Crash
Police: Marijuana, Backpack With Cash Found At Scene Of Deadly Shooting In Kensington
You must log in to post a comment.