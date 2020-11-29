PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bungled news conference by President Donald Trump’s legal team outside of a landscaping business instead of a luxury hotel earlier this month led to Philadelphia’s sense of humor going on full display Sunday morning. Runners ran from Northeast Philadelphia to Center City in what organizers called the “Fraud Street Run.”

“Runners, we’re a fun bunch and we like to do some fun things,” Melissa Kohn said.

Runners also like to make fun of certain situations. That was the genesis behind the “Fraud Street Run.”

“We kind of said it was kind of a dumb situation, let’s make it a little dumber and a little more fun,” Jeff Lyons, the run’s organizer, said.

The situation he is referring to is the news conference held by the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani at Four Seasons Total Landscaping earlier this month at the same time as President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

It’s believed that Giuliani meant to schedule the news conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Center City. So, on Sunday morning, runners ran the 11 miles from Northeast Philadelphia to Center City.

“Making a joke of it is the best thing to do with this kind of thing,” Patrick Rumaker said.

The run was unsanctioned, and runners were asked to donate to Philabundance. They helped raise over $50,000 for the nonprofit that helps feed the hungry.

“People just wanted to donate money and help and have fun, and I can’t thank them enough,” Lyons said.

