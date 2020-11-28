PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a new campaign to encourage people to show their local pride by shopping in Philadelphia. On Friday, Visit Philadelphia launched its “I Shopped Philly” campaign.
Local retailers are giving out stickers, designed by Katie Fish. She’s the Temple University student who created Philadelphia’s new “I Voted” Election Day sticker.
“It is critically important that all of us choose to help Philadelphia recover by just spending some of our money on our holiday list, right here in Philadelphia,” Visit Philadelphia CEO Jeff Guaracino said. “You could do it in person, like here at Christmas Village, or you can do it online, to support a local business. We want you to show your pride.”
More than 25,000 stickers were printed and will be available at more than 400 small businesses across the city.
You can also download it here if you shop online.
The “I Shopped Philly” campaign runs through the holiday season.
