PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday brought another Toys for Tots drive to Philadelphia, this time at the Tacony Masonic Temple. A contactless toy drop-off replaced the valley of Philadelphia’s annual event that usually comes with a celebration and a meal.
The changes are due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Leaders say the group can’t meet right now, but they continue with their charity work as much as possible.
“It’s been hard not seeing each other and not being able to get together to do our charity work,” Timothy Curran said. “but through different technology and online donations and toy drives like this, where we can have a contactless toy drive, we’ve been doing OK. We still need help.”
Organizers say anyone interested in donating toys can contact them on Facebook or send the toys directly to the Toys for Tots organization.
