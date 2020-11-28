COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The big box stores had their time to shine. Now, it’s time to shop small, it’s Small Business Saturday.

Downtown Collingswood is decked out for the season. Small Business Saturday comes at the end of a very challenging year for small businesses, and owners are hoping you will share in some of that Christmas giving.

Small Business Saturday comes a day after Black Friday when people were out finding deep discounts at larger stores. Eyewitness News was at Cherry Hill Mall where people were looking for the cheapest deals they could find.

Small businesses also got their piece of the pie.

In Haddonfield, at their candlelight shopping event, small business owners said foot traffic was steady. To them, that was more than they could ask for. Many of them were forced to be closed for weeks amid the pandemic, and now they’re hoping you will help them get over this hump.

“COVID hit us in April, at Easter, which is a huge time for us. So being small, we can pivot pretty quickly and adapt. So we did contactless delivery, free local delivery, curbside pick up, a lot of phone orders, and just kind of had to adapt to what was going on. And customers really really appreciated it. The word got out, just being on social media, Facebook, things like that,” English Gardener Gift Shop owner Gary Coleman said. “Our customers supported us during the lean months in the beginning of this pandemic, so appreciate that greatly and they’re coming back again now at Christmas time.”

While today is officially Small Business Saturday, the idea is to support these locally owned businesses throughout the entire season and beyond.