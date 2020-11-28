PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left three teenagers injured. Shots were fired on the 6000 block of Walton Avenue, around 12:22 p.m. Saturday.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the right hip and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
A second 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times throughout the torso. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian where he is in critical condition.
An 18-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to Lankenau Medical Center in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
