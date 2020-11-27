CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car crash in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital on Friday. It happened around 1 p.m. at North 34th Street and West Girard Avenue.

Police say at least two vehicles were involved in the accident.

A streetlight was knocked down in the crash.

Firefighters rescued one person from a red car and took them to the hospital.

There’s no word on their condition, or what caused the accident.

