By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead following a crash Friday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood. Police say the crash happened just after 12 p.m. along the 1400 block of East Erie Avenue.

According to officials, the 25-year-old woman was traveling westbound on Erie Avenue in a green Chrysler when she collided with a 55-year-old woman making a left turn.

The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics rushed the 55-year-old woman to Temple University Hospital where she is in an unknown condition at this time.

