PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead following a crash Friday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood. Police say the crash happened just after 12 p.m. along the 1400 block of East Erie Avenue.
According to officials, the 25-year-old woman was traveling westbound on Erie Avenue in a green Chrysler when she collided with a 55-year-old woman making a left turn.
The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Medics rushed the 55-year-old woman to Temple University Hospital where she is in an unknown condition at this time.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Panico’s Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Defies Pennsylvania’s Orders On Thanksgiving Eve
Chester County Mother Facing Child Abuse Charges For Horrific Crime
COVID In Pennsylvania: Officials Send First Coronavirus-Related Emergency Alert To Residents
You must log in to post a comment.