PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was some bad news for the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday as they continue their preparations for Monday night’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks — one of their best players is going to miss the rest of the season. The losses keep piling up for the Birds and this time it’s not even about the standings. Lane Johnson

The Eagles will be without their star right tackle on Monday night. Lane Johnson has dealt with injuries all season long, and now surgery is forthcoming.

Johnson will have his right ankle repaired and will miss the remainder of the season.

The 30-year-old dealt with a high ankle sprain before the season began, which likely led to the new injury. Johnson is expected to be sidelined for four to five months.

“It’s like the inside of my ankle is collapsed,” Johnson said. “So, a lot of my power, my push-off that I normally have isn’t there. That’s really where I’m at. Early in the year, I had some difficulties. It’s kind of like a stress fracture was forming from tightrope surgery. That was kind of ongoing and then more of the same, been rolled up on a few times. At times where I thought I was making progress, then ended up getting rolled up a few times and ended setting it back to where I am now.”

The injury means more shuffling on the offensive line.

Johnson indicated that Jason Peters would slide to right guard after his brutal showing last week. Jordan Mailata will jump back in at left tackle, and as Johnson mentioned, Matt Pryor will now start at right tackle.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

COVID In Pennsylvania: Health Officials Announce Two-Day Total Of 15,785 As Cases Continue To Surge

‘Campaign’s Claims Have No Merit’: US Appeals Court Rejects Trump Appeal Over Pennsylvania Race

Philadelphia Rep. Joanna McClinton Breaking Barriers In Pennsylvania Politics