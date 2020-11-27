Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a home following a fire in New Castle County. Firefighters were called to the home on the 3700 block of Kirkwood Street in Bear just before 7 a.m. Friday.
Inside, they found the body of an adult male.
An autopsy will be conducted Saturday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
