CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local, Local TV

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a home following a fire in New Castle County. Firefighters were called to the home on the 3700 block of Kirkwood Street in Bear just before 7 a.m. Friday.

Inside, they found the body of an adult male.

An autopsy will be conducted Saturday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM  

Panico’s Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Defies Pennsylvania’s Orders On Thanksgiving Eve

Chester County Mother Facing Child Abuse Charges For Horrific Crime

COVID In Pennsylvania: Officials Send First Coronavirus-Related Emergency Alert To Residents

 

Comments