PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed inside of his home in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 5200 block of Catharine Street.
Police found a 48-year-old man shot in the stomach.
He died at the hospital.
Family members told police the victim was sitting in a chair on an enclosed porch when the gunman opened fire.
“That shot did not strike the victim. Then the shooter opened the front door and shot the 48-year-old victim in the stomach and that shooter fled on foot. But the shooter is a known doer. This is a domestic-related incident,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
