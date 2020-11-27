CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday along the 1900 block of East Somerset Street.

Officers were first called to the scene for reports of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 29-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and left side of his neck.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police say a knife was recovered at the scene but so far, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

