PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday along the 1900 block of East Somerset Street.
Officers were first called to the scene for reports of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 29-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and left side of his neck.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Police say a knife was recovered at the scene but so far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
