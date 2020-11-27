PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames broke out at a warehouse in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section, Friday morning. Crews were called out for a two-alarm fire on the 2200 block of North Fraley Street, just after 7 a.m.
According to a tweet from the Philadelphia Fire Department, about 100 fire department members were called to the scene.
Two alarms have been struck for a building fire on the 2200 block of Fraley Street in the Bridesburg/Wissinoming area. About 100 PFD members are responding. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/pC22SLpsCY
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) November 27, 2020
Traffic was being diverted on Tacony Street between Bridge and Van Kirk Streets.
The fire was placed under control just after 9 a.m.
There were no reported injuries.
No word on what sparked the fire.
