By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames broke out at a warehouse in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section, Friday morning. Crews were called out for a two-alarm fire on the 2200 block of North Fraley Street, just after 7 a.m.

According to a tweet from the Philadelphia Fire Department, about 100 fire department members were called to the scene.

Traffic was being diverted on Tacony Street between Bridge and Van Kirk Streets.

The fire was placed under control just after 9 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

No word on what sparked the fire.

