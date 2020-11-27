Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Philadelphia holiday tradition returned Friday. The river rink along the Delaware River opened Friday.
There are safety precautions in place, including everyone wearing face masks and staggered skating times to limit crowd sizes.
For more information on how to reserve your time on the ice, click here.
