By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As many Americans continue to work from home, households are sounding off on what kind of work schedule they would like to see in the future. According to a survey by the real estate firm JLL, 74% of professionals would prefer a four-day workweek.

Few companies have tried the idea but Microsoft has done this in Japan.

Still, optimism for the idea runs high.

Only 18% were against the arrangement and believed it wouldn’t happen even in a post-pandemic world.

