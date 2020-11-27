PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As many Americans continue to work from home, households are sounding off on what kind of work schedule they would like to see in the future. According to a survey by the real estate firm JLL, 74% of professionals would prefer a four-day workweek.
Few companies have tried the idea but Microsoft has done this in Japan.
Still, optimism for the idea runs high.
Only 18% were against the arrangement and believed it wouldn’t happen even in a post-pandemic world.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Panico’s Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern In Lansdale Defies Pennsylvania’s Orders On Thanksgiving Eve
Chester County Mother Facing Child Abuse Charges For Horrific Crime
COVID In Pennsylvania: Officials Send First Coronavirus-Related Emergency Alert To Residents
You must log in to post a comment.