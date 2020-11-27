PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, police said Friday. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the 6500 block of North 18th Street.
Police said the teen was shot once in his right foot. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to authorities.
No arrests have been made so far, police said.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
