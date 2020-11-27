CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, police said Friday. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the 6500 block of North 18th Street.

Police said the teen was shot once in his right foot. He was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

COVID In Pennsylvania: Health Officials Announce Two-Day Total Of 15,785 As Cases Continue To Surge

‘Campaign’s Claims Have No Merit’: US Appeals Court Rejects Trump Appeal Over Pennsylvania Race

Philadelphia Rep. Joanna McClinton Breaking Barriers In Pennsylvania Politics

Comments