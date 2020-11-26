Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s an extra incentive to buy local this holiday season. Visit Philadelphia will give away an “I Shopped Philly” sticker starting Friday.
It’s designed by the same Temple University student who created Philadelphia’s new “I Voted” Election Day sticker.
The shopping sticker will be available at more than 400 small businesses across the city.
You can also download it here if you shop online.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘No Conceivable Justification’: Gov. Tom Wolf Appeals Pennsylvania Judge’s Order To Halt Further Vote Certification
12-Year-Old Among 3 Juveniles Charged With Murder In Beating Of Homeless Man To Death In Camden
Hundreds Gather In Song And Prayer Hoping For Thanksgiving Miracle For Beloved School Volunteer
You must log in to post a comment.