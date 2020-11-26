CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s an extra incentive to buy local this holiday season. Visit Philadelphia will give away an “I Shopped Philly” sticker starting Friday.

It’s designed by the same Temple University student who created Philadelphia’s new “I Voted” Election Day sticker.

The shopping sticker will be available at more than 400 small businesses across the city.

You can also download it here if you shop online.

