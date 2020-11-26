PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gift of good weather led some people to enjoy outdoor dining this Thanksgiving.

People say they’re thankful for a lot this year, and they’re especially thankful for this beautiful weather.

Eyewitness News spoke with outdoor diners who decided to celebrate Thanksgiving differently.

The sun was shining on the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection on a day of thanks.

“She looked gorgeous so we decided to come out and enjoy this beautiful weather,” University City resident Isaac Togba said.

Love was in the air in Rittenhouse Square. Diners enjoying their meals al fresco decided to have a more intimate Thanksgiving that was a little less traditional without the hassle of cleaning the kitchen.

“We didn’t feel like cooking so we decided to come get some food and eat,” University City resident Tracy Quioh said.

“We’re newly married and we decided to spend Thanksgiving together,” New York resident Salvatore Tomaselli said.

The newlyweds are from New York and say they’re used to big family dinners on turkey day but with all of the COVID-19 restrictions, this year was different.

“I think the limit was 10, and usually our gatherings would be much bigger if it was not COVID,” Nigina Tomaselli said.

The couple says they have a lot to be thankful for this year, especially for each other.

“This year it’s just the two of us,” Salvatore Tomaselli said.

The couple says Philadelphia’s guidelines are more strict than in New York, and they did not realize indoor dining was banned in Philadelphia.

Indoor dining remains closed in Philadelphia until at least the new year.

