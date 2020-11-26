PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People are keeping a local South Philly tradition alive despite the rain and pandemic this year. It was pouring in South Philadelphia Thursday morning but that didn’t stop people from lining up outside Cacia’s Bakery to drop off their Thanksgiving turkeys.

Cacia’s Bakery opened its doors at 6 a.m. but the ovens were turned on at 4 a.m. They go all the way to 600 degrees, then they’ll cool it to 400 degrees before blasting it back up to 600.

People dropping off their birds will pick them back up about five hours later.

So you drop off your pre-seasoned bird. They put it in the oven and then five hours later you come back to a perfectly cooked turkey.

Absolutely pouring in South Philly at Cacia’s bakery. But that didn’t stop Ms Vicky Reels from being the first person in line at 4:05am to get a turkey baked in a brick oven. Why? “I see the lines every year on tv and wanted to try it.” pic.twitter.com/bxz5IIj6De — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) November 26, 2020

“We’re planning on doing the same procedure, just a little bit safer, you know, with the masks and we’re only letting one person in at a time in the building,” owner Joey Cacia said. “Everything’s the same, same procedure, you come in, you drop your turkey off, we give you a number, you come back in the afternoon. There’s a sign in the store, and if your number’s on that sign, then your turkey’s done, you come around the side, one at a time, pick up, pay for your turkey and go have your Thanksgiving.”

It’s a tradition unlike anything other. It’s been going on for over 50 years – pandemic, rain, doesn’t matter.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

‘No Conceivable Justification’: Gov. Tom Wolf Appeals Pennsylvania Judge’s Order To Halt Further Vote Certification

12-Year-Old Among 3 Juveniles Charged With Murder In Beating Of Homeless Man To Death In Camden

Hundreds Gather In Song And Prayer Hoping For Thanksgiving Miracle For Beloved School Volunteer