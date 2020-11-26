Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen got some of his friends together to help spread an important message in the Garden State. Fellow rocker Jon Bon Jovi and comedian Jon Stewart joined a billboard campaign as part of Mask Up New Jersey.
The effort is meant to keep fellow New Jersey residents safe over the holiday season.
