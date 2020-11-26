PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Thanksgiving day triple shooting sent three men to the hospital. It happened on the 2100 block of North Corlies Street around 3 p.m. in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood.
Police say a man of unknown age was shot once in the abdomen, once in the buttocks and suffered a graze wound to the right arm. There is no word on his condition.
A second man whose age is also unknown was shot once in the arm. His condition is also unknown but police say both men were conscious and talking.
A 19-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder. His condition is also not known.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
