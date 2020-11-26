1 Person Ejected From Vehicle, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Delaware

Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Delaware. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes, near Churchmans Road.
At least one person was ejected from a vehicle. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are working to determine what led up to the crash.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘No Conceivable Justification’: Gov. Tom Wolf Appeals Pennsylvania Judge’s Order To Halt Further Vote Certification
12-Year-Old Among 3 Juveniles Charged With Murder In Beating Of Homeless Man To Death In Camden
Hundreds Gather In Song And Prayer Hoping For Thanksgiving Miracle For Beloved School Volunteer
You must log in to post a comment.