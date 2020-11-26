1 Person Ejected From Vehicle, Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Delaware

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Delaware. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes, near Churchmans Road.

At least one person was ejected from a vehicle. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are working to determine what led up to the crash.

