PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting and a crash in West Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was at the scene at 51st and Market Streets, where a car collided with an SUV around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a family of seven, including five children, were in the SUV at the time. They say the woman driving the car lost control after she was shot.
“We know that vehicle was struck at least 15 times by gunfire. We found at least 15 bullet holes in the back of that vehicle and in the roof of the vehicle, and the rear window was shot out,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
The woman is in critical condition.
Eyewitnesses say a male passenger in the car ran away after the crash.
The children in the SUV were taken to CHOP to be checked out.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘Very Dangerous Situation’: Pennsylvania Banning Alcohol Sales For On-Site Consumption At Bars, Restaurants On Thanksgiving Eve In Effort To Stop COVID Surge
Man Shot 4 Times During Attempted Carjacking In Northeast Philadelphia, Police Say
Philadelphia Winter Weather Outlook: Are Warmer Temperatures In The Forecast Or Should We Expect Lots Of Snow?
You must log in to post a comment.