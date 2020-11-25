Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot several times and killed in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. It happened on the 2800 block of North 26th Street around 6:45 p.m.
Police say the man, who was approximately 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
