By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot several times and killed in North Philadelphia Wednesday night. It happened on the 2800 block of North 26th Street around 6:45 p.m.

Police say the man, who was approximately 35 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

