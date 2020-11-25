PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times following an argument in Kensington, Tuesday night. Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as police rushed to the scene on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Street, around 10 p.m.
Police found the man shot in the legs and shoulder.
Investigators say the victim was arguing with two other men.
No arrests have been made.
Two hours before this shooting, an 8-year-old girl was shot after getting off the train near Kensington and Allegheny Avenues, around 8 p.m. The girl was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
DA: West Chester Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Beating Girlfriend’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Unconscious
‘Pleading With People To Do The Right Thing’: Gov. Murphy Says Next Few Months Of Pandemic Will Be Brutal For NJ
One Killed, 3 Critically Injured After Car Plows Into Back Of Parked Tractor-Trailer In North Philadelphia
You must log in to post a comment.