Police: Man Shot, Killed Near His Home in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot near his home overnight on the 5300 block of Willows Avenue in Kingsessing.
Police say the victim was shot in the head and collapsed just two doors away from his house.
Investigators are working to determine a motive.
The gunman remains at large.
