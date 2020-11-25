PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey asked drivers to rate their skill, and it seems some Pennsylvania drivers aren’t all that confident in themselves. More than 1,000 drivers from around the country took part in the survey by The Zebra.
They were from 25 major cities and they were asked to rate themselves on both skill and safety.
Pittsburgh drivers rated themselves the worst for skill, followed by Charlotte, the Cleveland-Akron area, then Philadelphia and Atlanta.
