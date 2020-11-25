PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania have stopped serving alcohol. It’s a move state officials hope will slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Tom Wolf says the day before Thanksgiving is the biggest day for drinking, so as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket, they’re hoping this ban will help the curve.

Regulars at O’Neal’s Irish Pub knew what was in store Thanksgiving Eve.

“I think today we just decided today to start a little earlier. Since it’s closing at 5 o’clock, let’s start at 2 o’clock. So our happy hour is 2-5 instead of 5-8,” said Kevin Dwyer.

Wolf’s temporary ban prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages while dining after 5 p.m. through 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

“We just continue adapting and doing our thing,” said Greg Rand with O’Neal’s.

O’Neal’s will continue to offer drinks from their full bar to go, as well as pre-mixed drinks.

Over at Cry Baby, owners are switching things up in order to adapt.

“It’s causing guests to cancel their reservations because they can’t have a full dining experience,” Paul Rodriguez said. “We pre-mix Negronis, which is a classic Italian cocktail.”

They’re offering to-go cocktails in sealed bottles that you can take home and pour your own glass.

Families out and about Wednesday say they too will adapt for one day.

“We’ll take something to go,” Joan Dwyer said.

To be clear, restaurants will not be able to serve you alcohol while you’re dining but you will still be able to make a purchase to go.

