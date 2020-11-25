CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Part of Delaware County’s computer system is down after getting attacked by hackers. Sources tell Eyewitness News that hackers are demanding a ransom to give up control of the computer network.

The county cannot access police reports, payroll, and other databases and files.

County officials are still trying to figure out who’s behind the hack.

