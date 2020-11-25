PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some stores are open for that last-minute Thanksgiving grocery run. They include two of Philadelphia’s iconic markets.

The crowds were still buying pies and other desserts for their holiday hangouts and get-togethers.

“I got apple crumb and some cannolis. Last minute, hustle and bustle, get caught in the traffic,” one shopper said.

The Reading Terminal Market is a litmus test of sorts, and while it was apparent foot traffic was down, business owners say, so far, Thanksgiving Eve was better than they expected.

“The crowd’s been good, social distancing, everybody wearing their masks,” one worker said.

Laura DiFrancesco’s French tablecloth business is weathering COVID-19 times. She’s hopeful there’s a bright end in sight. Otherwise, businesses like hers will continue to take a beating.

“It’s not the same and I’m hoping everything will chance ‘cuz I’m not leaving, I’m staying the distance here,” DiFrancesco said.

Down in South Philly, it felt like a holiday was on the doorstep.

Flowers for tabletops were a popular last-minute addition to a Thanksgiving table that’ll be different this year.

“There seems to be fewer people and there definitely are more masks, which is a nice thing to see,” one woman said.

Local businesses say it is days like today that will provide them that little bump, some extra help in what could be some dark days ahead.

