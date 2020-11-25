Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, a federal judge denied the request from a group of parents to block an all-virtual school mandate by the Montgomery County Board of Health. The order requires virtual learning for all schools from Nov. 23 to Dec. 6.
The board of health says the motion is intended its protect students and staff from further spread of COVID-19 given rising rates throughout the county.
“This order is a tool for mitigation based on what we are seeing in the data, based on an increase in numbers,” Michelle Masters with the Montgomery County Board of Health said.
The board will meet again on Dec. 2 to consider if that needs to be extended.
